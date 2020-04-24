The Ministry of Health reported that, of the 21 thousand 856 deceased, 8 thousand 309 have been registered in nursing homes.

The French health authorities reported on Thursday that there have been another 516 deaths due to the coronavirus, which leaves the country at the gates of 22,000 deaths, although the number of hospitalized and patients in intensive care continues to decline.

The French Ministry of Health reported that, of the 21 thousand 856 deceased, 13 thousand 547 have died in hospitals (311 more in the last 24 hours), while another 8 thousand 309 have died in nursing homes (another 205 in the last day).

However, the number of deaths recorded in a single day has fallen slightly again from the 544 registered the previous day, which supposes a decrease of 28 people.

In total, 29 thousand 219 people are hospitalized. As for the patients in the Intensive Care Units, the number also continues to drop: there are now 5,053 Covid-19 patients, including 178 who were admitted on the last day, but 165 fewer than on Wednesday. So, the balance of hospitalizations remains negative for the fifteenth consecutive day.

Since the start of the outbreak, 85,512 people have been hospitalized, including 15,050 in intensive care. Of these, 42,088 have been discharged.

The country’s health authorities indicated that the restriction measures and the strategy of “barrier” against the virus should become “good habits”. “The next few days are very important. Respecting the confinement and the distance between them will allow a successful decontamination “, the text of the Ministry of Health maintains.

“Our efforts are beginning to bear fruit. Only together can we protect ourselves and stop the epidemic, “he emphasizes.

Europa Press