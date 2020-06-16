Starting tomorrow, bars and restaurants will open normally after measures by the Covid-19 pandemic

DNA40 –

France.- The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced this Sunday that the nation has marked its first victory in the fight against COVID-19, although it warned that the battle against the outbreak has not yet ended.

« The fight against the epidemic is not over, but I am happy with this first victory against the virus, » Macron said in a speech to the nation.

The French president affirmed that it is necessary to accelerate the return to normality and reactivate the economy so that from tomorrow they will also open normally the pubs and restaurants from the Paris region and visits to nursing homes will be authorized again.

« Starting tomorrow, the entire territory, with the exception of Mayotte and Guyana, where the virus is still actively circulating, will move to the » green zone « , which will allow, in particular, a stronger resumption of work and the reopening of cafes and restaurants. »

Macron also announced that colleges The country must prepare to receive from June 22 « all students on a mandatory basis and in normal conditions » until the end of the course.