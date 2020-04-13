Apr 13 (.) – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that confinement measures in the country will last until May 11, shortly after health authorities reported that the death toll is on the verge of reach 15,000.

Macron argued that while progress is being made in fighting the disease, the battle has not yet been won.

“In the next four weeks, the rules must be respected,” the president said in a televised speech, adding that by May 11 the country could be in a position to carry out studies on every citizen who presents symptoms of COVID-19. .

Meanwhile, health authorities maintained that the death toll reached 14,967, compared to 14,393 in the previous report, and maintained that it is important to continue to monitor the outbreak because hospitals continue to receive large numbers of patients.

(Report by Sudip-Kar-Gupta and Michel Rose. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)