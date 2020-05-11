Tens of millions of people in Spain and France partially regained freedom of movement on Monday with the lifting of numerous restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which with the reappearance of cases in South Korea and China renews fears of a second wave.

“This was sorely missed,” said Jesús Vázquez, a 51-year-old worker who ordered a sandwich and a beer on a terrace in Tarragona, Catalonia (northeast) on the first day of the lack of confidence in Spain, where in order to limit the risk of spread, the measure applies to only part of the country as of this Monday.

Meetings in groups of up to ten people, hanging out on terraces with limited capacity or going to shops without having to make an appointment are allowed. Several major cities, such as Madrid and Barcelona, ​​will remain under restrictions.

Spain, which is one of the most affected countries with more than 26,000 deaths, has seen the number of daily deaths drop below 150 on Sunday, the lowest figure since March 18.

The Spanish Football League reported eight positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday, but its president Javier Tebas hopes to resume the championship on June 12. As European football returns to normal after several months of forced stoppage, screening tests reveal cases in different championships.

In France, the unprecedented and strict confinement in force since March 17 seems to have paid off: the daily death toll fell to 70 on Sunday night, the lowest since that date.

But also with more than 26,000 dead, the authorities have asked for caution, now that millions of French leave home and return to work to revive a national economy that has been almost stationary for two months.

This Monday morning, the Paris metro was almost as full as before the confinement. “It will be impossible,” said Brigitte, a user of line two that runs through the center of the capital.

“Thanks to you, the virus has regressed. But it’s still here. SAVE LIVES, STILL BE WISE,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

– Mandatory masks –

Since its appearance in China in December, the disease has caused more than 280,000 deaths worldwide, according to the latest . count from official sources.

And the risk of a second wave, mentioned by the World Health Organization (WHO), worries governments, especially as worrying signs emerge.

The lifting of confinement in France implies strict measures: compulsory masks on public transport and restrictive conditions in schools. And it is that the appearance of three new sources of contagion in the west of the country reinforces the fear of a new wave.

In the United Kingdom, however, with nearly 32,000 deaths, the worst balance after the United States, the situation remains worrying. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that the confinement decreed on March 23 runs through June 1.

Johnson presented a phased plan, hoping to progressively reopen stores and elementary schools in early June.

In addition, the British government plans to establish a mandatory quarantine period for travelers arriving in the country by air.

Fear of a second wave was fueled Monday after China reported five new cases of coronavirus in Wuhan, the focus of the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after announcing the first infection in more than a month in this city ​​in the center of the country.

In Shanghai, the Disneyland amusement park reopened this Monday but with restrictions.

“Even if many attractions are still closed, we are very impatient,” a visitor accompanied by a five-year-old girl told .. “We have been locked up for two months, it was deadly boredom.”

South Korea, where the epidemic had also slowed, registered 35 new cases on Monday, the highest number in more than a month due to the appearance of a focus of contagion in a nightlife neighborhood in Seoul. And in Germany, cited as an example of effectiveness for its management of the crisis, the 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in three cantons have been exceeded.

– The US seeks to relaunch its economy –

In the United States, the most affected country in the world with almost 80,000 deaths, President Donald Trump’s economic advisers defended on Sunday the possibility of relaunching the economy safely, despite the epidemic and even contagions in the White House itself.

In the past few days, two employees in the west wing where the oval office is located – a military man who works for the president and vice president’s spokeswoman Mike Pence – have tested positive for the virus.

The White House denied, however, on Sunday that Pence is in quarantine.

Latin America and the Caribbean are one of the regions most affected by the pandemic. COVID-19 killed more than 20,000 people in the area, according to the . balance. Brazil, with 10,627 deaths accounted for, groups more than half of the deaths and is the country most affected. Mexico reported 3,353 deaths and Ecuador 2,127.

Humble crowded neighborhoods and prisons are two of the places in different countries in the region where the spread of the virus is most feared. In Peru, with the cry for “help,” a group of inmates at a women’s prison in Lima hold a protest after a prisoner tested positive for coronavirus, police reported.

In Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei on Sunday tightened the measures by again prohibiting circulation between different regions and extending the partial curfew, at a time when the Central American country exceeds a thousand cases.

In the rest of the world, eyes are now on Africa, Russia and India. South Africa, the most affected country in sub-Saharan Africa, has exceeded 10,000 confirmed cases, of which 194 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

In Russia, where there are more than 10,000 cases a day, the requirement for medical students to fight the coronavirus creates controversy. “Those who do not go will not have their certificate and are at risk of being excluded,” said Svetlana, a sixth-year student in Moscow.

India has begun the deconfiguration process, but continues to ban travel between states, as well as domestic and international flights. It had nearly 63,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths on Sunday, and according to epidemiologists, the epidemic will accelerate to a peak in June or July.

