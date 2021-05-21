France and Germany, in favor of the US proposal on a tax on multinationals

The US proposal to set a 15% tax rate on the profits of multinationals worldwide was welcomed by Germany and France on Friday, ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Lisbon.

Washington’s proposal “would be a good compromise,” said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

“But the key question is not the number. We can live with 15%, but the key question is to define a global framework for the digital tax and for a minimum tax ”, he added.

The proposal of a minimum of 15% “is really a big step forward,” said German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

Negotiations, at the initiative of Washington, to establish a worldwide harmonized tax rate on the profits of multinationals are still ongoing within the framework of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Joe’s administration Biden It proposed to its OECD partners to set the tax rate on the profits of multinationals at 15% “at least”, the US Treasury said in a statement on Thursday.

The Treasury stressed that 15% “is the base” and that discussions will continue with the objective of being “ambitious” and “increasing this rate.”

The OECD, which brings together 36 countries, hopes to reach a global agreement in principle at the G20 Finance meeting on July 9-10, and then at a final meeting in October.