France already exceeds the maximum admissions in ICUs of the previous wave

Public Health of France has confirmed this Saturday that 5,273 people are admitted to the country’s intensive care units, after registering more than 399 admissions in the last 24 hours and up to exceed the intensive income of the previous wave, when a maximum of 4,093 occupied the exceptional care rooms in mid-November.

The number of hospitalizations keeps increasing, with 28,886 patients including 1,730 new admissions in 24 hours. The seven-day figure is also on the rise, with nearly 13,500 admissions, of which 3,074 have entered intensive care.

As for the positivity rate, which measures the percentage of positive people, it stands at 7.9%. The illness has killed 96,493 people since the beginning of the epidemic in March 2020, 187 more in the last hours.

On the other hand, and according to health authorities, more than 9.2 million people have received at least one injection of a vaccine against Covid-19 and more than three million people have received two doses.