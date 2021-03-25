France advises against traveling to Spain for leisure

France has asked not to travel to Spain for leisure after the images of numerous tourists in the streets of Madrid and other cities looking to party.

The French embassy in Spain has done so with a message on its Twitter account. “If they have to come, travelers must always abide by the rules. Our objective has always been to fight, with the Spanish government and the autonomous communities, against the pandemic ”, the official profile picks up.

The publication is accompanied by a video from the French embassy charge d’affaires Gautier Lekens. “We recommend it, but we cannot prohibit it.” The diplomat has asked to respect the laws on Spanish soil but has also rejected what he calls “an attempt to stigmatize the French with these images.”

We strongly discourage traveling to Spain from 🇫🇷 for leisure reasons. If they have to come, travelers must always abide by the rules. Our goal has always been to fight, with the government 🇪🇸 and the autonomous communities, against the pandemic. 👉https: //t.co/6TMawmMQ1k pic.twitter.com/LKsihBBkx6 – La France en Espagne (@france_espagne) March 25, 2021

Lekens has asked for reassurance given that the French who come to Spain do so with a negative PCR test and has reiterated France’s commitment to work together with Spain.

The reaction of the French diplomacy comes before the wave of protests by the attitude of many travelers, drunk and enjoying the Madrid night in the middle of the pandemic. Despite the images, Ayuso has defended that they came for cultural reasons: “To say that Madrid is only attractive because of drunkenness is to attack the image of Madrid more than myself. Anyone who comes to visit us comes to visit museums, to also visit shops and sometimes visit bars ”.

