The death toll in France from COVID-19 reached 24,760, after adding 166 extinctions in the last 24 hours

The number of dead in France by coronavirus COVID-19 It reached 24,760 since the pandemic began, the Ministry of Health announced this Saturday, specifying that 166 extinctions occurred in the last 24 hours, less than the 218 reported on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health highlighted that the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care it was reduced by 51 in the last day, and that despite the entry of 64 new serious cases.

Of the 6,426 patients hospitalized in the ICUs in the country, 3,827 were sick of the coronavirus, when in the first half of April a peak of more than 7,100 had been reached due to the epidemic.

In total, the boarding schools due to the infection, there are 25,827, with 453 new admissions in the last day.

The Department of Health also presented updated maps on indicators of virus circulation and the level of tension in the hospitals, broken down by departments with three colors (green, orange and red), and with some changes compared to the previous day.

The main modification is that the pressure in the hospitals The PACA region (Provence, Alps, French Riviera) has decreased, so that all its departments have gone from orange to green.

The colors will serve to determine some measurements when the lack of confidence next May 11. Thus the green departments will be able to apply wider openings than the shops or allow access to parks and gardens that will not be possible in those that remain in red.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, pointed out that the scientific models allow one to think that the lack of confinement may begin on May 11 as planned, but warned that everything will depend on whether the measures are respected until then; otherwise the date could be postponed because “we will not assume any risk with the health of the French“, said.

In an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien” published this Saturday on his website, Véran asked the French not to be in a hurry to book the Summer Vacation because it is not known what the conditions will be, nor if the beaches can be opened to the public. He added that he personally would not buy a airplane ticket.

At a press conference on a bill to extend the state of health alert until July 24, the minister announced that those who enter French territory will have to spend a 14-day quarantine and those who have a positive diagnosis will have to undergo an isolation regime that could last up to 30 days.

With information from EFE