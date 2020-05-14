France has summoned the Venezuelan ambassador due to accusations that President Nicolás Maduro’s government has been harassing his embassy in Caracas, including cutting off the water and electricity supply to the ambassador’s residence, diplomats said on Thursday.

France is one of dozens of nations that do not recognize Maduro’s contested reelection in 2018 and who regard opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the legitimate Venezuelan president.

Maduro has already accused the French ambassador, Romain Nadal, of interfering in his country’s internal affairs, and diplomats say that the services of his home in Caracas have been suspended since the beginning of May.

“France strongly repudiates the measures adopted in the last few days, which hamper the normal functioning of our diplomatic mission in Caracas,” Olivier Gauvin, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of International Relations, said in a statement, adding that the measures violate the Vienna International Relations Convention.

“The French authorities hope that these measures will be terminated without delay in order to restore the normal operations of our diplomatic mission.”

It was not possible to contact the Venezuelan embassy in Paris immediately for comment.

French President Emmanuel Macron received Guaidó at the presidential palace in January, reiterating calls for free and transparent elections in Venezuela.

