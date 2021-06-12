France accuses its big car manufacturers for Dieselgate

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Friday, June 11, 2021 – 18:45

First it was Volkswagen, but the French instruction has investigated the local manufacturers, Renault, Peugeot and Citron and accused them of deception. Fiat may be next.

Peugeot and Citron dealership in Bordeaux (France) Renault An in-depth investigation Fines 30,000 euros per car in Europe

The Dieselgate oil slick that was born within the Volkswagen Group (VW) in 2015 continued to spread stealthily until now has overflowed again. In France, Volkswagen received its first conviction in that country a month ago and the investigation has splattered local vehicle manufacturers, Renault, Peugeot, and Citron. Fiat declare in the Gallic judicial instruction in the next few days. They are literally accused of fraud that poses a danger to human or animal health.

Bonds and guarantees

Both Volkswagen and Renault and the brands of the Stellantis group Peugeot and Citron they deny the fraudulent actions in their diesel engines for which they will sit on the dock in France. All of them have had to contribute significant amounts in court. In the case of Volkswagen, 10 million euros as a guarantee and another 60 million as a guarantee to attend to eventual compensation to customers. Renault, 20 million and 60 in guarantees. For Peugeot, the deposit is 10 million, but the guarantee deposit is cut in half, 30 million euros. And after the hearing on Thursday, Citron disburses eight million and provides a bank guarantee of 25 million euros.

Volkswagen, the origin

The German company ensures that it will use all available means of action to defend itself against the accusation of fraud, because its customers in France were not harmed by buying a Volkswagen.

VW blames this process on the ruling of the EU Court, which confirmed on December 17 the irregularity of the company’s software. This complains because it has already been sentenced to a fine of 1,000 million in Germany for the same matter. The Dieselgate is estimated to have cost the Volkswagen Group more than 32,000 million euros, including fines, court costs, compensation and automobile refurbishment. Basically in the US.

HANDLING

The process began on September 18, 2015 when the US Environmental Agency accused Volkswagen of violating anti-pollution regulations by manipulating the levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) in its diesel-powered cars. Five days later, VW admitted that it had inserted the fraudulent software into 11 million vehicles worldwide. From that moment, between fines and compensation, the group embraced the strategy of invest in ranges of electric vehicles for an amount of 33,000 million euros until 2025.

STELLANTIS: PEUGEOT, CITRON …

The Dieselgate prosecution in France disturbs the Stellantis group, which – as Renault had done the day before – reported the indictment of Peugeot and Citron. You probably have to do it with Fiat as well., discussed in the instruction.

Stellantis noted that Peugeot is evaluating whether to contest the legality of judicial bonds. Including the brands that may be ultimately imputed, Stellantis declares that they are firmly convinced that their emission control systems meet all applicable requirements At that time, they continue to respect them today and eagerly await the opportunity to prove it.

Like Peugeot, “Automobiles Citron SA est”in the process of evaluating the legality of this measure and the advisability of challenging it, “warned Stellantis

RENAULT

Renault will defend itself against the accusation of cheating on the controls of its Euro 5 (2009-2011) and Euro 6B (2013-2017) engines, in which the French Fraud Control Department detected deviations of up to 377% between laboratory measurements and those carried out under real conditions.

After a disaster in the Paris stock market Since the Renault indictment became known Tuesday afternoon, the signature of the rhombus was this Friday the one that grew the most in the selective index CAC 40, with a rebound of 7.05%.

Stellantis also suffered the consequences of the new French chapter of Dieselgate with a decrease in the session on Thursday, but on Friday it closed with a gain of almost 1%, which represents a slight tendency to stability.

VOLKSWAGEN PACT

In Germany, the Berlin Prosecutor’s Office has accused former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn of perjury in Parliament. Both this executive and three other former directors of the German consortium have agreed compensation to their former company for 288 million euros, 270 covered by insurers facing managerial responsibilities. The almost 18 remaining are paid by Winterkorn, who resigned as CEO of VW a week after the Dieselgate exploded and disbursed 11.2 million euros; Rupert Stadler, former CEO of Audi, $ 4.1 million; Wolfgang Hatz, from Porsche, 1.5 million and Stefan Knirsch, from Audi, one million euros.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

