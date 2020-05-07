Fran Vazquez has announced his retirement from professional basketball after 19 years in the Endesa League. The Galician center, who currently plays in the Basket Zaragoza and that if the ACB resumes it will play its last duels for the title before hanging up its boots, it has wanted to send a message through Endesa in which it reviews its long and extensive career and appreciates all that it has experienced thanks to the basketball:

“Not even in my best dreams could I imagine such a trajectory of achievements, milestones and experiences” Fran Vázquez’s farewell speech # LegendVÁ1QUE7 pic.twitter.com/JTSqYhfxzV – Endesa League (@ACBCOM) May 7, 2020

.