The world of bullfighting cries out against Lewis Hamilton for its unjustified attack on bullfighting and therefore Spain. « It is really disgusting, » said the English pilot on his social networks about the fact that children can train as bullfighters in specialized schools. Figures related to the world of bulls like Cayetano Rivera quickly came to pass, and this Monday has been su brother Fran who has attacked the British.

« He is a person who has no idea what he is talking about, that the first thing he would have to do is inform himself, who is past his pride, plenty of arrogance, and ignorance. I think it is an attack and a lack of respect for Spain, all the Spanish and our traditions, « said the Spanish bullfighter in Antena 3, very upset with Hamilton’s harsh statements.

The Englishman asked through his Instagram to stop teaching the little ones in bullfighting schools, to which Fran Rivera also responds: «He has not given a minute of his life to go to a bullfighting school and see what will happen. teaches there ». A speech similar to that of his brother Cayetano, who hours before also charged against Hamilton: «Before criticizing someone’s culture, I should at least learn a little more than what you are talking about. Respect. And don’t let the bastards confuse you.

And they were not the only ones to have lashed out at the British driver in the past few hours. Former Citizen Juan Carlos Girauta has also criticized English, as well as the writer Fernando Sánchez-Dragó, who was especially tough on Twitter: «Isn’t a minimum of intelligence required to get a driver’s license? How is it that they gave it to Lewis Hamilton?