Framber Valdez struck out 10 against the Red Sox

The dominican Framber Valdez executed the Boston Red Sox with a lethal 10-strikeout outing in the MLB.

In just his second outing of the year, Framber Valdez showed that the doctors of the Houston Astros were not wrong, he made 102 pitches in 7 innings limiting one of the most offensive teams to a career with five hits and nothing more and nothing less than 10 strikeouts.

Here the report:

102nd pitch is Framber’s 10th K! Nasty pitch. Goodness. pic.twitter.com/4QPbiPi4Su – Michael Schwab (@ michaelschwab13) June 3, 2021

Framber Valdez It continues to show that his 2020 season of wonder was not a matter of the absence of the fans, but that right now he is the best left-handed pitcher of the Houston Astros in the MLB at the moment.

Last season, Valdez saw action in 24 innings adding 26 strikeouts with a 2.25 ERA and a 1-1 record, he was always that pitcher who kept the Astros alive when they needed a good game courtesy of a pitcher.

If the Dominican continues in this direction, he may be talking about a possible contract extension with the Astros in the coming months.