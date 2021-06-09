in NBA

Framber Valdez returned to eat the Red Sox after accusations

The dominican Framber Valdez again silenced the offensive of the Boston Red Sox and leave them in suspense in the MLB.

In Valdez’s last outing, he had pitched 7 innings with just one run allowed and 10 strikeouts to the Boston Red Sox, in the third inning he came out with a different glove and fans said he was using a prohibited substance hidden in the glove.

However, Framber Valdez He applied it again, but this time in his own home, the Dominican threw 7.1 innings with 1 run, 4 hits and 6 strikeouts, obtaining the victory against one of the best teams in the American League currently in the MLB.

The best southpaw in the Houston Astros now has 18.1 innings with a 1.47 ERA in 18.1 innings with 22 strikeouts, extremely good for someone coming off injury.

Here the report;

The Houston Astros ended up winning the game 7 runs for 1 against the Red Sox.

