Fragility fractures, the most common and serious complication of osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a disease that affects 3.5 million people in Spain alone, according to data shared by the World Health Organization (WHO). In the case of women, osteoporosis can appear when they enter menopause, however, in both men and women the age at which this disease has a high frequency is after 70.

But there is something about what not enough attention is paid and it is fragility fractures. It is a risky complication that should be understood in greater depth. Therefore, these questions and answers can answer many questions about this very serious consequence of osteoporosis.

What are fragility fractures?

They are fractures that occur due to osteoporosis, a disease that causes the bones to become much more fragile due to the progressive loss of bone mass. According to the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (SEGG) “Fractures are the most important clinical complication of osteoporosis” and the risk of suffering them is quite high.

How many people suffer from this type of fracture?

Dr. Manuel Naves, president of the Spanish Society for Research in Osteoporosis and Mineral Metabolism (SEIOMM), states that “every three seconds someone in the world breaks a bone and that about 65% of patients with fragility fractures are not treated, a figure that rises to 72% in the case of women. “A scary percentage.

The reason for these fractures is in the falls, which are essential to prevent. According to the SEGG, up to 30% of people aged 65 and over fall at least once a year. In contrast, 80-year-olds have a risk that rises to 50%. Therefore, it is necessary to monitor the type of footwear, support points (canes or walkers) and the order within the home, among other things.

Does Osteoporosis Hurt?

Osteoporosis itself does not hurt, in fact, Dr. Naves makes it clear that it only starts to hurt when a brittle fracture occurs. It is for this reason that care must be taken when performing certain activities that can lead to a fall. Although osteoporosis does not hurt, the risk is there.

Fragility Fractures Are They Serious?

The truth is that yes, fragility fractures are quite serious. SEGG explains that in 2010 alone “there were 42,809 deaths directly related to fragility fractures in the European Union”. In fact, hip fracture is one of those with the highest mortality rate.

In Spain, there are many people hospitalized for this type of fracture, between 20 and 25% of the beds, according to the SEGG, are occupied by patients who have suffered a bill due to fragility and who have osteoporosis. Preventing them is essential, because the mortality rate rises to 8.72% per 1000.

What other repercussions do these fractures have?

The increased morbidity related to the fragility of the bones due to osteoporosis is another of the repercussions it has. A stooped posture can affect quality of life, loss of height over time can lower self-esteem, back pain due to a crushed vertebra due to brittle bones can cause discomfort and physical disability.

Is there a possible solution?

The solution is the multidisciplinary approach where the rheumatologist must coordinate with the orthopedic surgeon, geriatrician, rehabilitator, etc.. In this way, not only can better measures be taken to prevent future invoices, but the evolution of those that have already occurred are favorable.

Many people are diagnosed with osteoporosis and it is essential to prevent falls. Practicing physical exercise can be a good way to improve balance and increase muscle mass, as well as eating in a much healthier way. All of this will help reduce fractures.