Fractal replaces advertising cookies

In recent years, you may have noticed the proliferation of websites that ask you to confirm the use of third-party cookies. In the rush, most people blindly accept the terms without fully understanding what they entail.

In summary, cookies are small files that are installed on your device and are often used to track your activity and share that information with organizations or advertisers. Cookies have become such a hot topic that in 2018 the GDPR enforced data privacy laws in the EU that prohibit the use of marketing cookies without the explicit consent of the user. Regulators in the United States took a similar stance.

After more than 25 years of tracking cookies, a company believes it has found a solution that offers a fair deal for both web users and marketers.

An innovative solution to a big problem

When it comes to data privacy laws, government regulation is too slow. It doesn’t go far enough, as the vast majority of websites make it virtually impossible to prevent the use of third-party evasive cookies. One study cited that more than 80% of websites continue to use cookies in a way that puts user privacy at risk. Fractal is a startup that aims to solve this problem through an open source protocol designed to replace advertising cookies and give users back control over their data.

The protocol bridges the gap between privacy and data integrity, providing a standard for data exchange that decentralizes and protects it. For users, this ensures the security of their personal data and allows them to freely use the Internet in the way it was intended. For advertisers and content creators, this means knowing that the people who interact with their ads, for example, are real and not bots, saving money and resources in the process.

The internet we always wanted

Accessing quality content has become exponentially difficult on the web, and Fractal tackles this problem head-on. The web itself was not built to be monetized, but now it has to be so that companies can survive. The lack of protocol standards has created a duopoly in which just two big companies, Facebook and Google, own 60% of the advertising market, leaving thousands of other companies and publishers to fight for the rest.

The result is a web experience that has become excessively noisy and increasingly difficult to access for users looking for quality content. Fractal intends to change this reality by replacing the advertising cookie with a solution that gives users full control over what they want to share, thereby serving them relevant and high-quality content.

In many ways, Fractal is creating the Internet that it was meant to be. Before, you had to choose between privacy or data reliability. But thanks to advances in web3 technology, it is now possible to enjoy both: voluntary data sharing with the right to privacy.