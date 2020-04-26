Second game of the Paulista Championship final would be played this Sunday

Paralyzed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Paulista championship he would be meeting his champion this Sunday, when the return game would be played. So, the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) published a video talking about the disease situation and sending a message of union for a possible future return of the competition.

“The great challenge of our generation has arrived. A pandemic has dominated the whole world, it has driven us away from those we like, it has brought fear and loss. We have entered into a technical parade. Every life matters (…) We have moved away today so that we can meet again tomorrow”, says an excerpt from the recording, which still shows images of the city of São Paulo empty due to social isolation and carries the hashtag #VoltaremosMaisFortes.

On April 15th, the president of the FPF, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, reinforced the representatives of the 16 clubs that make up the A1 series of the state in 2020 the intention to complete the competition anyway. He promised to present a viable solution as soon as he received a signal from the competent health agencies.

Paulistão stopped after the end of the 10th round of the first phase, on March 15th. The teams would still play two more rounds before the knockout phase, which would have quarterfinals and semifinals in unique confrontations. Only the grand final would be in two matches, round trip.

In addition to Paulista, the other state teams for Brazil would also be being decided this Sunday, as predicted in the calendar of Brazilian football for the season released by CBF. At the moment, the country has more than 61,000 cases and a death toll of more than 4,000 by covid-19.

