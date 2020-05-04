Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, president of FPF, attended the conference

The São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) and the clubs competing in the state tournament participated in a virtual meeting on Monday. Through an official communiqué, the entity promised to end the championship on the field and conditioned the resumption of activities to the approval of state and municipal health authorities.

“The Paulista Championship will be finalized, yes, in the field. However, we are convinced that the moment is one of caring for the health and life of all Brazilians. Thus, we will follow all the deadlines and health protocols established by the authorities” says the note.

With the Paulista Championship paralyzed after the 10th round, presidents José Carlos Peres (Santos), Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva (São Paulo), Maurício Galiotte (Palmeiras) and Andrés Sanchez (Corinthians) represented the four big clubs in the state.

“São Paulo football, united and aware of its role in society, says that it will only return to activities when state and municipal health authorities allow it, preserving the integrity of everyone involved in the organization of matches,” says the statement.

The clubs also decided to resume training jointly, on the same date, which will be determined after the release of health authorities. The FPF and its affiliates deeply regretted the thousands of deaths caused in Brazil by the covid-19 pandemic.

Check out the FPF statement in full:

The Paulista Football Federation and the Clubs of the Campeonato Paulista Série A1 – 2020 held a virtual meeting on Monday, May 4, 2020, in order to update events due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the resumption of football, when this is authorized. In this sense, with a view to transparency, we list below the topics covered in the videoconference:

– The São Paulo Football Federation and the clubs participating in the Campeonato Paulista Série A1 deeply regret the 7,025 deaths recorded in the country until this Sunday and we sympathize with all the families that lost their loved ones;

– São Paulo football, united and aware of its role before society, affirms that it will only return to activities when state and municipal health authorities allow it, preserving the integrity of everyone involved in the organization of matches;

– This cohesion and commitment to public health are also reflected in the return to training. By mutual agreement, all clubs decided to return to training together, on the same date, which will be agreed upon as soon as authorization is given by the health authorities. The same term will apply to the FPF arbitration team;

– The São Paulo Football Federation maintains constant contact with the State Government of São Paulo and sent the Football Resumption Protocol, produced by the FPF Medical Commission, chaired by Prof. Dr. Moisés Cohen. The document contains preventive and control measures to end the competition as soon as the authorities allow;

– The FPF has decided that it will not hold the traditional Festival of the Best of the Championship in 2020. The amount that would be invested in the event will be fully reverted to the cost of the Football Resumption Protocol. The same will happen in relation to the financial support received by CBF, in the amount of R $ 120 thousand.

Like millions of fans, the São Paulo Federation of Football and the clubs participating in the Campeonato Paulista Série A1 look forward to the return of football. The Paulista Championship will be finalized, yes, on the field. However, we are convinced that the moment is one of caring for the health and life of all Brazilians. Thus, we will follow all the deadlines and health protocols established by the authorities.

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos

Sports Gazette

