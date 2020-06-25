Ladies and gentlemen, Ladies & Gentleman, Pupils and Pupils !!!!, I have the nervous satisfaction of announcing that Eric Nally’s band, Foxy Shazam, IS BACK TO LIFE !!!. The truth is that he considered the Chicago band finished even though their separation in 2014 was part of an indefinite ‘hiatus’ but, of course, given the few serious movements of the five members of the band (all formed projects and collaborations but nothing with continuity) and the suspicious contacts that Nally had in the song / clip «Downtown» with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, nothing to foreshadow the comeback of what should have become the last biggest band on the planet staying at the gates of it…

On February 7 they were released on their Instagram and activated Twitter and Facebook promising a comeback that, surely, has been cut short by the fucking bug that devastates us (and more in Yanquilandia having already canceled shows in April). But hey, the months have passed, they have taken the services of newcomers Teddy Aitkins (drums) and Trevor Erb (bass) and the long-awaited moment has arrived to hear the first candy, sweet candy, that the band wants us to listen to , was published on June 12 and his name is «Burn» and, boy, is it a fucking pleasure to re-find you with new material from the Shazam, a song that reopens the bottle of the band’s essences, with little pianos ‘a la Queen’, the typical catchy melodies of Nally and the intense rhythmic streaks and various follies that the band usually offers us in their songs with that predominance of Alex Nauth’s trumpet. Everything looks wonderful for a recently unveiled and possible album title, Dreamer, which is unknown today when it will see the light. But that does not matter to me, what matters is that Foxy Shazam has come to life with new vigor and a server has been freaking him out since last night that I heard the news.

Enjoy, enjoy because there is much to celebrate !!!…

