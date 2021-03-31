Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics supplier, foresees a component shortage through 2022

The global shortage of chips and other electronic components has been growing larger and larger in recent months. A lack of foresight has led to a major bottleneck when bringing new products to market. While this is usually fixed in a matter of months, Foxconn says that this time the problem will last until 2022.

Foxconn is essentially the world’s factory for electronic products. In its facilities it assembles from most Apple products to others from Amazon, Acer, Dell, Google HP and dozens more. These customers, however, are going to have a difficult time this year, the CEO of Foxconn warns that he will not be able to fulfill some orders due to the shortage of components.

As expressed and collected by Nikkei Asia, expect this to last until at least the second quarter of next year. They say this will cause them to lose about 10% of the orders they were planning to take. While it is not much, it does give us an idea of ​​what the situation is with the global shortage of components and how long it is supposed to last.

Depending on how the situation worsens or improves we will see a direct effect on the consumer market. Last year, for example, Apple delayed the arrival of the iPhone 12 due to the confinement closures that occurred in spring and summer of 2020. This year we may also see some delay, although this time due to the lack of components to assemble the products.

Component crisis

There is a major component crisis and it is a problem that affects everyone. Things can get even more complicated, in the midst of a chip crisis, Taiwan is running out of water due to a drought.

One of the most affected sectors is the automobile, although there are also delays in mobiles, computers and more products. To top it all, one of the largest auto chip makers suffered a fire recently.

The solutions will come, but not short term. One of the solutions that we will see soon will be new factories, in this case the largest Chinese semiconductor manufacturer.

Via | Nikkei Asia

Image | mattsches