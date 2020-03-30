Fox will broadcast the Simpsons marathon with more than 30 chapters | Instagram

The famous Fox channel will host a full day of the famous animated series The Simpsons with more than 30 chapters which will start from 10:00 in the morning being 12 hours from marathon to pass quarantine.

Preventive measures against the pandemic of the coronavirus they have forced thousands of people to stay in their houses, reason why many television stations have supported this cause by giving marathons from favorite series and movies.

Tomorrow Monday, April 30 since 10:20 am in the morning until 22:00 pm at night you can enjoy a variety of the fun chapters of the series.

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and all the people of Springfield will be the protagonists all day tomorrow filling millions of people with laughter and laughter.

You can see for hours and hours without interruptions the most popular and successful animated comedy of the last decades ending with a new episode based on The Walking Dead.

The Simpsons is an American animated series of comedy Created by Matt Groening for Fox Broadcasting Company.

It is an invention of American society that tells the life and day to day of a middle class family from that country that lives in a fictional town called Springfield.

The successful series has won a endless prizes since its series debut, including 33 Emmy Awards, 32 Annie Awards, and a Peabody Award.

In the year 1999 the magazine Times on December 31 named her as the best series of the 20th century thus receiving in January of the following year a star at Hall of Fame from Hollywood.

A few weeks ago the series surprised everyone again his followers since they assure that predicted the current virus epidemiological, coronavirus.

