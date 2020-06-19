In 2018 FOX announced that it had purchased the broadcast rights to WWE SmackDown on a five-year contract. The first episode of SmackDown on FOX aired in October 2019. The episode marked the 20th anniversary of WWE SmackDown. This deal also changed WWE SmackDown from Tuesday to Friday night. Now that the blue mark airs on FOX, you must abide by the rules of the television and cannot afford to spot the name incorrectly.

FOX’s problem with Jeff Hardy’s segment

A week ago, the WWE SmackDown segment that involved Sheamus and Jeff Hardy was censored by the West Coast of the United States. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out why FOX edited the segment for part of the country.

“It was issued on the east coast but not on the west coast. Fox decreed that it violated their standards and practices, so they released a commercial so we couldn’t see it on the west coast. That’s what that was all about. “

The video where I know how it was censored can be seen below:

Controversial segment on WWE SmackDown

WWE decided to blur the lines between history and reality in recent weeks. At the beginning of a WWE SmackDown episode, Elias was found lying on the ground, surrounded by doctors. In the background was a hit car that was registered under Jeff Hardy.

Hardy was found in the bushes not far from the crime scene and did not remember what had happened. The crash-leak suspect was later revealed to have an orange beard and orange hair. Hardy returned to WWE SmackDown later that night to confront Sheamus. Hardy thought that the Celtic warrior had been the one to frame him and had fled the scene.

The two WWE Superstars were slated to meet at WWE Backlash. Before their fight on Sunday, the two had to sign a contract for the heads-up to be official. During the signing of the contract, Sheamus wanted Hardy to undergo a drug test. After Hardy prepared his urine sample, he threw it on Sheamus and walked away. FOX he did not take this scene with kindness and, according to reports, the television station has informed the company.

