During “Fox Sports Rádio” this Thursday, commentator Flávio Gomes condemned Flamengo’s return to training, despite disrespecting the orders of the City of Rio de Janeiro. According to the journalist, the club is disrespecting common sense.- What Flamengo is doing is disrespecting common sense. Even though there is no law prohibiting training for soccer games, all sports clubs in Rio de Janeiro are closed. Nobody can go to sports clubs. Nobody can play ball on the court of the building. Nobody can do sports activities because, as they are not essential, they are not allowed – he said.

Flávio Gomes criticized Flamengo for returning to training (Photo: Reproduction)

Journalist also stated that, according to him, Flamengo is being used as a political instrument of a clash between Governor Wilson Witzel and President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro.

– Flamengo, for me, is being used as a political instrument of a clash between the governor of Rio de Janeiro and the President of the Republic. And the leaders of Flamengo took a very clear position in this political game. I think the lousy example that Flamengo is giving society is a complete absurdity at a time when Rio de Janeiro no longer has beds, which has a queue of over a thousand people waiting for the ICU and everything. It is a bad example. It is horrible what Flamengo is doing in spite of health authorities, common sense and other clubs – he added.

