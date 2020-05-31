A Fox News reporter was assaulted and chased by protesters who had gathered outside the White House Saturday morning, in times of national unrest over the death of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer. in Minneapolis.

For various journalists across the country, the protests are taking an ominous and dangerous turn.

A television reporter in Columbia, South Carolina was shot and killed Saturday in a stone, and another in Minneapolis was hit in the thigh by a rubber bullet. Protesters also smashed windows and vandalized the office building where CNN is based in Atlanta, and Louisville, Kentucky police offered apologies after one of their officers reportedly fired peppercorns at a television news team.

Fox News’ Leland Vittert looked nervous after suffering the assault in Washington and said he was obviously targeting the news organization he works for.

“They hit us hard,” Vittert told The Associated Press. The reporter was on a live broadcast that was interrupted by a group of non-conformists shouting obscenities against Fox. Flanked by two security guards, he and photographer Christian Galdabini withdrew from Lafayette Park in Washington pursued by an angry group whom the police had to disperse.

Vittert said he and his team were not wearing anything that identified them as Fox News staff, but said that during the protest, a man repeatedly asked them which media they belonged to. Vittert did not answer, but the man found an image of the journalist on his cell phone and shouted to the rest of the crowd that he belonged to Fox.

“The protesters stopped protesting what they have been protesting and came upon us,” he explained, “and there the mood changed completely.”

The reporter compared what happened to another similar situation that he lived in Egypt, in the Arab Spring of 2011, when he was persecuted by a group that shouted “Fox News hates Muslims” during a protest.

A correspondent for the digital publication The Daily Caller followed Vittert and the protesters who left the park. At one point, someone took Vittert’s microphone and threw it onto his back. A woman who chased him was wearing a “I can’t breathe” shirt, referring to the phrase Floyd said to the Minneapolis police officer that he was knee-tight around his neck before he died, an incident that occurred this week.

Vittert said he was “extremely grateful” to the Daily Caller correspondent for documenting the incident; Galdabini’s camera was destroyed. “They had put themselves in danger,” he said.

“I am proud to do my job and be a journalist,” he said. “I am proud to belong to an inflexible organization in our coverage. We are going to continue recounting the facts and do exactly what we are doing. ”

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, reported Saturday that Fox was taking all necessary security precautions to protect its journalists covering the events.