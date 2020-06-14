© Provided by the Associated Press

Protesters display a flag used in a 1999 mobilization when a World Trade Organization conference was held in Seattle on Thursday, June 11, as they voice a message during a protest outside the eastern compound of the Seattle Police Department, which was armored with wood on the outside and is guarded by a few agents inside, in the place now known as « Capitol Autonomous Zone. » (AP Photo / Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) – Fox News has removed digitally manipulated photographs from its website after The Seattle Times on Friday detected the misleading images used by the news network in covering a neighborhood in Seattle that has become a hub for protests against police brutality and social injustice.

As of Saturday, Fox News included a note from the editor at the top of at least three articles on its website about the area of ​​the mobilizations stating that it had replaced a « collage of photographs from its front page » because « it lacked a clear delineation of the images ”and wrongly included a photo of St. Paul, Minnesota, in a sequence of images about Seattle.

The Seattle Times reported that Fox News on Friday included on its website at least two photos in which it inserted the image of a man standing with a military-type rifle, and that they did not include any disclaimers regarding the way they were manipulated when they appeared posted on the portal for most of Friday.

The image of the armed man corresponds to a photograph by . taken on June 10 in the protest area known as the “Autonomous Zone of the Capitol”. In the original photograph, an unidentified standing man appears wearing a green mask and holding a gun in front of a vehicle.

The Seattle Times detailed that Fox’s website used the image of that armed person in its coverage of the protest zone, but also included it in a hodgepodge of other photographs taken on May 30 that showed broken glass in the center. from Seattle, before the establishment of the protest zone and in another neighborhood.

The Seattle Times added that Fox News removed the photos after the newspaper asked about the matter, and a spokeswoman for the network acknowledged the problem in a statement that falsely claimed that all the photos were from the same week and the same location.