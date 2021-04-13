Fox News Host: “Democrats Want Third World Voters”



Tucker Carlson continues to spread conspiracy theories about immigrants.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The Fox News host, Tucker carlson, is known for his constant attacks on the migrant community, especially the undocumented.

To his program he has invited people who criticize these and other immigrants and even describe them as “dirty”, as in a program where he pointed out that in The Bronx, which has as its representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, people lived in crowded conditions and had littered the streets.

In recent weeks, Carlson has taken on the task of spreading conspiracy theories that Democrats are seeking more immigrants to vote, “changing the electoral map” of the country, prominently targeting one of people from the Third World.

“I know the left and all the Twitter watchdogs get literally hysterical if you use the term replacement, if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting votes, with new people, more obedient voters, of the Third World”says Carlson.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) criticized Carlson and sent a letter to the channel’s board, stating that the presenter is portrayed as “a white supremacist.” The letter was sent by the executive director of ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt.

“While making his point in terms of what he described as the Democratic Party’s attempt to replace traditional voters with immigrants from Third World countries, Carlson’s rhetoric was not just a dog whistle to racists, it was a megaphone.” Greenblatt said.

The CEO of Fox News, Lachlan Murdoch, who said he disagreed with the claim that Carlson was promoting the “white replacement theory.”

Among his arguments, the presenter said that Democrats are betting on demographic change to gain ground, although he does not mention that the Republican Party, for example, has sought to win the vote of minorities, such as Latinos, whom it courted in several states in the 2020 election.

“Demographic changes are the key to the political ambition of the Democratic Party … To win and maintain power, the Democrats plan to change the population of the country”said the presenter, who is common to make mistakes in fact.

The presenter’s basis was the recent numbers of arrests on the border with Mexico, revealed by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which reported a 71% increase compared to February.

What Carlson fails to highlight is that most of those people were deported and current policies of the Biden Administration rule out stopping the persecution of immigrants who enter the country without papers.

Carlson seems not to be against immigration, but who is coming to the country out of economic necessity and security. For him a group of whites from Poland would be rejected by the current government.

“If 200,000 immigrants from Poland showed up tomorrow at our southern border, wouldKamala harris wouldn’t you promise them medical attention? Why? They tend to vote for Republicans, that’s the difference, “he said. “The Democrats would deport those immigrants immediately.”