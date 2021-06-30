Fox News fined $ 1 million for discrimination and sexual harassment at work



The commission’s investigation began five years ago after former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson brought charges of sexual harassment against former President Roger Ailes.

Fox News has agreed to pay a $ 1 million fine for violations of New York’s Human Rights Law. due to a three-year investigation into sexual harassment, discrimination and other misconduct that occurred among its workers.

The fine was part of an agreement signed last week with the New York Human Rights Commission, which began its investigation of Fox News in July 2016 and filed a complaint in December 2018.

In addition to the fine, it was agreed that Fox News will undergo quarterly reviews by the commission for two years.

“With this agreement, Not only did the Commission order the largest civil penalty in the Commission’s history, it ordered dramatic and critical policy changes on Fox News Network“Said Carmelyn P. Malalis, president and commissioner of the New York Commission on Human Rights.

The deal has already been recognized by Fox News, which emphasized that the misconduct took place during an earlier era and before its current CEO, Suzanne Scott, took over the reins of the company.

“We are pleased to reach an amicable resolution of this inherited matter. FOX News Media has already been fully compliant across the board, but cooperated with the New York City Human Rights Commission to continue to enact comprehensive preventive measures against all forms of discrimination and harassment, ”said a Fox News representative from according to NBC News.

Ailes was fired that year receiving a severance package of $ 40 million, and died in 2017.

On the other hand, Bill Shine served as co-chair of the network from 2016 to 2017 and was accused of seeking to suppress allegations of misconduct, although he has denied those accusations.

Suzanne Scott took over as CEO of Fox News in May 2018, and while the company said her election represents a break with the past, some they have accused her of trying to silence the accusers of the bad behavior.

One of them is Julie Roginsky, one of the women who sued Fox News for harassment, who said in her lawsuit that Scott was a member of a team of executives who retaliated against the company’s accusers. Fox News denied the allegations.

