© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this April 15, 2019, file photo, Bret Baier participates in an open Fox News conference in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Fox News apologized Saturday for releasing a chart linking stock behavior to the events unleashed following the deaths of George Floyd, Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Brown.

The graph released on Friday to illustrate the stock market’s reaction to historical periods of civil unrest “should never have been broadcast on television without a full context. We apologize for the insensitivity of the image and consider this matter seriously, “the cable channel said in a statement.

The chart included in the “Special Report with Bret Baier” program illustrated the gains the S&P 500 Index had after King’s deaths in 1968; Michael Brown, an 18-year-old teenager shot by police in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri; and Floyd, the African-American who died on May 25 while being arrested in Minneapolis.

The graph also measured the behavior of that benchmark after the 1991 acquittal of police officers who beat Rodney King in Los Angeles.

It was shown as part of a segment with Fox News and Fox Business reporter Susan Li focused on a stock hike that followed an unexpectedly lower number of applications for unemployment assistance.

Other business publications and television channels have made comparisons in recent days of stock market behavior in relation to current and historical protests, but with considerable context and explanation.

Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush tweeted that the chart makes it clear that Fox News “is not interested in the lives of African-American people,” while former Republican National Committee chairman and MSNBC political analyst Michael Steele said on social media. that “this is how they mourn the loss of lives of African-Americans in #FoxNews: how much the stock market rose.”

Baier retweeted Fox’s apology without adding any comment.

Later on Saturday, on Fox’s “America’s News HQ,” presenter and correspondent Eric Shawn said the chart should never have been used.

“Last night, the Fox News Channel broadcast an infographic in an attempt to show that the stock market sometimes makes a profit amid turbulence, civil unrest and even tragedy,” Shawn said. “In its attempt to clarify that point, the‘ Special Report ’program did not explain the context of the times we are living in nor should it have used that graph.”