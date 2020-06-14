‘Friday Night SmackDown!’
Adults 18-49
Fox: 0.5 / 3
ABC: 0.4 / 3
NBC: 0.4 / 3
CBS: 0.4 / 3
The CW: 0.1 / 1
Fox
08:00 – ‘Friday Night SmackDown!’ (8-10 p.m.): 2,090,500 [0,5/4] (1st)
ABC
08:00 – ‘Shark Tank’ (R): 3,220,000 [0,4/3] (2nd)
09:00 – ’20 / 20 ‘(9-11 p.m.): 2,910,500 [0,4/3] (2nd)
CBS
08:00 – ‘McGyver’ (R): 3,850,000 [0,3/3] (3rd)
09:00 – ‘Magnum P.I’ (R): 4,020,000 [0,4/3] (2nd)
10:00 – ‘Blue Bloods’ (R): 3,900,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
NBC
08:00 – ‘World Of Dance’ (R): 2,180,000 [0,3/3] (3rd)
09:00 – ‘The Wall’ (R): 1,810,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
10:00 – ‘Dateline’: 2,440,000 [0,4/3] (1st)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Masters of Illusion’: 777,000 [0,1/1] (5th)
08:30 – ‘Masters of Illusion’: 616,000 [0,1/1] (5th)
09:00 – ‘Whose Line Is it Anyway’ (R): 616,000 [0,1/1] (5th)
09:30 – ‘Whose Line Is it Anyway’ (R): 662,000 [0,1/1] (5th)