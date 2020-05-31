Fox journalist Leland Vittert was hunted down while covering protests outside the White House in Washington.

After being booed he tried to get away from the place with his team.

In the images shown by the news network, of observing how the protesters shout words against the journalist who lowers his head to protect himself in the middle of the group of people.

“A furious crowd infuriated a Fox News team early Saturday morning, chasing and beating journalists outside the White House in a heartbreaking scene captured on video,” Fox said on his website.

Veteran reporter Leland Vittert was covering the protests in Lafayette Park just before 1 a.m. with three more members of the team.

A protester pounced on Vittert as he reported to the air, the team came straight out of the park, with the hostile and growing crowd searching for them. Vittert and the crew were hit and hit with projectiles while fleeing, and a Fox News camera was broken when a mob member tried to grab her.

Another reporter was arrested during protests

A black CNN reporter was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol while reporting live Friday morning on protests for the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. for nine minutes.

CNN correspondent Omar Jiménez was handcuffed and taken away from his producer team this morning, shortly before 6.30 a.m., after police ordered him to move out of the area.