FOX Channel Celebrates Father’s Day with The Simpsons Special and The Fockers Movie | INSTAGRAM

This weekend, as part of the celebration of Father’s Day, the well-known American channel will offer a marathon of both productions.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The famous television station decided to join the Father’s Day celebration, broadcasting the original film production: the “The Fockers” saga and a marathon full of special chapters alluding to this celebration of the most cooked yellow characters.

The appointment is this Sunday, June 21, the Father’s Day marathon will depart at noon with « My girlfriend’s family » and then at 14:00 will continue with « The Fockers: my husband’s family », both productions starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

You may also be interested: Angelique Boyer could have been Bibi Teddy and not Regina Blandón

After this transmission, at 16:00 it will be the turn of « The Little Fockers », in which Greg and Pam are parents of stormy twins.

Likewise, starting at 8:00 p.m., FOX Channel will exhibit the best themed episodes of « The Simpsons » where parents are the great protagonists of these endearing and fun adventures.

Read also: Maribel Guardia shares an emotional photo in which she remembers her father on the special date

And it is that, clearly if we think of the parents of television, the first name that comes to our mind is the endearing Homer Simpson. We know that he will not be the best father or the wisest, but he certainly knows how to get attention.

Homer Simpson performs the typical functions of head of the family in the television series: he is the one who works and takes the money home, represents the stereotype of the average American who limits himself to going to the tavern with his friends, drinking beer, watching television and attending to some baseball game.

As well as being rude, incompetent, awkward, lazy and careless, despite the fact that he shows to have a big heart in many episodes and he is undoubtedly the funniest character in the series, as well as being a good father, because on many occasions We have seen him give it all for his three children.

Without further comment for the moment, we invite you to enjoy this day in the company of your father, watching one of these television broadcasts.