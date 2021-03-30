Fowler dries Fortea – AS.com

It couldn’t have been for Jorge Fortea in London. The 30-year-old Spaniard traveled to the English capital with the conviction of beating the local rising star, Anthony Fowler. At stake was the WBA International super welterweight belt, a title that could boost the Valencian on the international charts. He had learned from his loss to Murtazaliev in an IBF world tie (on the Canelo vs Kovalev undercard), but this Saturday he encountered an immeasurable Fowler, who finished the fight in the third round.

The Englishman came out strong from the start and Fortea tried to weather him with his good defense. The Spanish got little work. He is characterized by being a great stylist and it was what he wanted to raise. Even so, Fowler arrived, especially with the jab. In the second round the Valencian planted something else. He answered confidently, believed it, and arrived. That was the line he had to follow. In the final minute of that second act he nailed hands that damaged Liverpool, even so, the local got more work.

There were real possibilities. When he planted and counterattacked, Fortea arrived well, but Fowler did not yield and was very constant with the jab. He went ahead, and managed to punish the Spanish, who took off hands, but could not avoid the entire series. The jab was precisely the hand with which Fowler put an end to the fight. With a double jab, Liverpool sent Fortea to the ground. The Valencian felt it, but got up. There were a few seconds left until the end of the round. It did not grab or move. He tried to cross and with a right the Spaniard returned to the canvas. The bell rang, but Fortea could no longer recover.