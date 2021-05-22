Fourth stimulus check: there are already 83 legislators asking Biden for a new check to prevent millions from falling into poverty

There is much talk that the United States’ economic recovery is consolidating after the pandemic and there is great optimism that it will.

But unfortunately there are people who are not receiving the benefits immediately and that they continue to struggle to get ahead after a year of confinement in which debts have accumulated.

Jobs have started to be created but Conditions prevail that are not allowing people to rehire, such as not knowing who to leave the children with, the fear of catching Covid-19 or some people attribute it to the delivery of supplementary unemployment benefits, which are even already being cut by some states with the intention that people go back to work.

A large number of people have used their stimulus checks to cope with the pandemic, others to buy health insurance, and there is no shortage of who invested to get the most out of it. But there are also those who have used it to pay debts and survive and the fact that unemployment benefits are withdrawn puts them in a really tough situation.

There are a lot of people who are really relying on government stimulus checks and proof of this is the Change.org petition, signed by more than 2.2 million people, asking Congress to provide payments of $ 2,000 for adults and $ 1,000 for children and continue to deliver regular checks during the coronavirus crisis.

The Yahoo! Finance notes that a stimulus in Congress toward a fourth stimulus check and probably up to a fifth.

A growing number of legislators support a plan that provides additional cash this year to help households that are really affected in their economy, to avoid falling into poverty.

President Joe Biden received a new proposal for additional stimulus payments in a letter signed by seven members of the House Ways and Means Committee., an influential group responsible for writing tax laws and essentially controlling government finances.

The letter asks the president to include direct payments in his proposal regarding the $ 1.8 billion “American Family Plan”, which he unveiled late last month.

In it, the legislators assure that the last check for $ 1,400 was not enough to meet the needs of the households, So a fourth and fifth stimulus check could keep 12 million more people out of poverty.

In january Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota congressman, asked the president in a letter signed by 55 of his colleagues: “The American people are counting on us to bring about transformative change, and we must meet the moment by delivering monthly payments of $ 2,000.”

Later, in the month of March, 21 Democratic senators asked Biden to endorse recurring direct payments during the pandemic.

The White House has said, in the voice of press secretary Jen Psaki, that a fourth round of direct payments would have to be approved by Congress, which is currently very busy discussing President Biden’s infrastructure plan. .

However, it cannot go unnoticed that there are now 83 legislators, those who have not urged President Biden on the need to extend resources until the end of the pandemic.

With information from Yahoo! Finance

You may also like:

“Mexicans dream of being like Finland, but without paying taxes like Finns”

The 9 new billionaires with a monopoly on the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines

YouTube changes terms of service: it will put ads on all videos but will not pay you all