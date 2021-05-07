Fourth stimulus check or more work ?: This Friday at a conference Biden stressed the need to strengthen the United States labor market



Biden assured that the American Rescue Plan will allow more and more Americans to regain their jobs.

With what seemed like a sign that the U.S. economy would pick up faster, expectations of a million new jobs in April were dashed when the Labor Department released its new jobs report on Friday. Job growth was sustained, but it was only a quarter of what was expected as the unemployment rate rose 0.1% from March to 6.1%.

However, those who are pushing the White House to invest more in the US economy or to grant a fourth stimulus check have a new argument: that We’re not out of the woods yet, and more needs to be done to jumpstart the US economy.

President Joe Biden has been pushing for approval in Congress for the next two phases of his Build Back Better program, the combined cost of which is $ 4 trillion.

President Biden said Friday that “there was nothing measurable” in the report that was released this morning to support suggestions that the additional $ 300 a week in unemployment benefits extended in his March pandemic relief bill, they were preventing people from going back to work.

April data showed an increase of 266,000 people who resumed their formal employment, a figure lower than the forecast of at least 1 million new jobs.

Some senators, including Marco Rubio, noted that a large number of companies have not been able to hire more people because “the government is paying them so they don’t go back to work,” so the Chamber of Commerce has asked the government to repeal the supplementary benefit for unemployment insurance.

So far there is a deep division in Congress over the government’s role in helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden assured that the report presented this Friday “is a rebuttal of the discourse that Americans just don’t want to work“. The data shows “that there are more workers looking for a job and many are not finding it,” Biden said.

The White House argues that the $ 1.9 trillion aid law that was signed in March will help schools reopen their doors and provide childcare assistance that will enable Americans, especially women , go back to work.

Progressive Democrats have called for increased actions such as recurring payments on top of the $ 4 trillion in long-term economic programs that Biden has presented as a continuation of the bailout plan.

This Friday also Janet Yellen, the Secretary of the Treasury, warned from the White House that the employment report should not be misinterpreted. Yellen said a month of data should never be taken as evidence of a downtrend, since employment can also be revised later.

The labor secretary highlighted that the data is showing that more Americans are returning to seek employment.

