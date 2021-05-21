Fourth stimulus check: new House committee letter pushes for approval



File image of paper stimulus checks distributed by the IRS in conjunction with the Treasury Department.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

A new letter signed by seven members of the House Ways and Means Committee calls on the Biden Administration to push a fourth stimulus check to completely tackle the economic crisis that unleashed the coronavirus.

Despite the fact that neither President Joe Biden nor members of his team have signaled that they will push for a fourth stimulus check payment, voices in favor of the measure continue to grow.

The legislative body in charge of handling budgetary and tax issues states in the letter dated May 17 that A new payment should be included in Biden’s $ 1.8 Billion American Families Plan in which the federal Legislature works and must be approved by both houses.

The subscribers’ argument that the most recent base amount of $ 1,400 for a third stimulus check was not enough for households to completely come out of the crisis.

According to the representatives, a fourth and even a fifth check lift an estimated 12 million Americans out of poverty.

The legislators also state that most of the beneficiaries used the relief checks on essential monthly expenses, such as food, rent payments and others.

“Two-thirds of adults reported that the third stimulus check was important to their financial well-being. But almost as many – six out of 10 – reported that the checks lasted less than three months, which has not changed since January, ”the letter reads.

Extra weekly unemployment assistance and stimulus checks go hand in hand

The document also refers to the $ 300 weekly unemployment benefit extended, which by this date more than two dozen states have eliminated.

“The two forms of payment work together. While unemployment insurance replaces lost income for those who are not working, direct payments are crucial to sustain struggling families that are out of reach, ”the letter states.

Millions of workers who do not qualify for unemployment funds fall into this group because their hours were reduced or who temporarily left their jobs to take care of their families.

“The checks for $ 1,400 from the US Bailout Plan would lift 11 million people out of poverty this year with the expansion of unemployment insurance and other provisions that count for another five million. A fourth and fifth check would lift an additional 12 million Americans out of poverty, ”the congressmen estimate.

At least 83 congressmen support additional stimulus checks

Recurring payments are an attractive measure not only for some politicians, most of them Democrats, but also for millions of Americans.

Since January, letters have been circulating from the most progressive leaders of the Party to which Biden belongs, asking for the approval of recurring payments.

So far, at least 83 members of Congress have expressed support for either a fourth check or recurring payments.

However, Biden has not commented on new direct payments. The last thing his press spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said on May 4, is that the discussion was in the hands of the federal Congress.

“We will see what the members of Congress propose,” said Psaki, who incidentally indicated that these payments “are not free.”

It may interest you: