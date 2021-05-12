Fourth stimulus check: more than 2 million people sign a petition for Congress to approve the delivery of recurring checks for $ 2,000

As a way to protect themselves from future recessions, senators and the White House are considering the possibility of establishing a tool that distributes a stimulus check automatically for the next time the economy enters a new recession.

A petition that was started last year on the website of the organization Change.org proposes to provide monthly payments of up to $ 2,000 to American families. The petition has collected more than 2 million signatures.

Last Tuesday, 50 members of the Senate Finance Committee received a notification about the possibility of using new automatic stabilizers. that could issue expanded unemployment payments and stimulus checks by the organization Economic Security Project. They have also held talks with the Biden administration with the aim that the project can be included in the final project of the American Families Plan that seeks to promote low and middle income families that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The so-called automatic stabilizers are usually linked to the unemployment rate and when they are activated they issue expanded or specific payments to the population depending on the state that experiences the unemployment rate, Adam Ruben, director of the Security Project, explained to Newsweek magazine. Economical

When unemployment faces a very high rate, as happened in March 2020 when the US economy shut down due to COVID-19, payments would be sent to different groups of people automatically. When the rate decreases check writing would be concentrated in the lower and middle income working class groups. These payments would allow the US economy to count on a measure that allows to maintain a lower cost and react more quickly in the event of an economic crisis instead of waiting for congressional approval.

Payments issued by the financial aid stabilization mechanism should be recurring and have funds of at least $ 1,000. According to the organization, the key to the measure would be the frequency in which the stimulus checks are issued.

At least 21 Democratic senators agreed with the measure and sent a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their support. The White House has endorsed the idea of ​​using automatic stabilizers for unemployment insurance. Vice President Kamala Harris supported the idea of ​​issuing recurring payments while she was still a senator.

It is not yet clear if the automatic stabilizers can become law even if they get approval from the White House. The most likely way for the median to be included in the legislation is through the budget reconciliation tool as the $ 1.9 trillion Stimulus Package Act was approved in March. This means that to pass the measure, Democrats could pass the legislation with a simple majority of 51 votes and not depend on the 60 votes that are necessary for the law to advance in the Senate.

If the reconciliation tool is not used, the Democrats would need the support of at least 10 Republican legislators, a titanic task that President Biden has insisted since his election campaign on the need to work with the support of both political groups.

