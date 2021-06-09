Fourth stimulus check: Jen Psaki says Biden “is open to a range of ideas” to improve the economy



Economic stimulus checks have been instrumental in keeping Americans fed, housed, and mentally healthy.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

This week the theme of a fourth check could be taken back by Congress when I return to work, after the Memorial Day break.

In Congress, 80 legislators have spoken out for more help for people who really need it.

Although the economic recovery begins to permeate, not all the population is feeling it at the same speed.

Very important is what President Biden says about it. Who is working on the economic recovery of the country through its infrastructure programs and assistance to families.

The US president has not responded directly to the request for one more direct payment. But his press secretary Jen Psaki, commented that Biden does not rule out another stimulus control, published Yahoo! Finance.

The White House spokeswoman was asked about the dozens of lawmakers who want Biden to endorse a fourth check.

And Jen Psaki replied: “The president is certainly open to a variety of ideas.”.

“He is happy to hear a variety of ideas about what would be most effective and what would be most important for the advancement of the economy,” said Psaki.

He added that the president has already proposed different measures that he considers “more effective in the short term.”

More than 80 members of Congress, mostly Democrats, have signed letters pressuring President Joe Biden to pass a fourth stimulus check or payments that help those who need it most until the pandemic ends or even beyond that time.

Seven members of the House Ways and Means Committee, a Congressional panel influential for its weight in government spending decisions, joined the petition.

They assure that a fourth stimulus check and a fifth would keep 12 million more people out of poverty.

Lawmakers did not specify a specific amount for the new payments. But other members of the House and Senate have asked for checks for $ 2,000, as has a Change.org petition signed by 2.3 million Americans.

The world’s largest economy is recovering, but many Americans still need help.

There are 9.3 million unemployed people, more than the 5.8 million who were out of work in February 2020.

Nearly 6 million renters owe about $ 20 billion in back rent, with a national moratorium on evictions expiring June 30.

On the other hand, an analysis by the University of Michigan shows that the last two rounds of federal assistance have been critical to keeping Americans fed, housed, and mentally healthy.

In the first quarter of 2021, households with children reporting food shortages were reduced by 42%, while overall financial instability decreased by 43% and reports of frequent anxiety and depression were reduced by more than 20%.

With information from Yahoo! Finance

