Fourth stimulus check: Democratic leaders in the US Congress don’t make it a priority

Despite the call on social media and by the Party’s most liberal Democrats for a fourth stimulus check, the above remains only part of the public debate.

Two months after the approval of the third check for $ 1,400 under the “American Bailout Plan,” there is no proposal to that end in the federal Congress.

In fact, Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives said last week, amid the discussion about a drop in unemployment insurance claims, that a fourth stimulus check or recurring payments until the pandemic ends it is not among the priorities.

The proposals before the Legislature for consideration are the “Plan for American Families.” ($ 1.8 billion) and “Plan for American Jobs” ($ 2.3 billion).

Among other provisions, the first plan would include a provision for make the extension to the “Child Tax Credit” permanent. The third stimulus law, the first the Biden Administration, extended said credit for a year and advanced the disbursement of money that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin to distribute monthly starting next July.

In none of the above plans is a fourth stimulus check found.

Precisely, this Wednesday the President Joe Biden met with Democratic and Republican leaders in both houses of Congress to discuss the infrastructure plan.

Democratic and Republican leaders meet with Biden to discuss infrastructure plan

The roughly two-hour meeting ended without much progress.

The minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, indicated that the parties have not yet agreed on the definition of infrastructure, so there was no progress on the most basic elements of the negotiation.

The report from the NBC network points out that the members of both delegations agree that more investment is needed, but they have not established the projects that they would be willing to approve in a bipartisan manner.

Signature campaign for new stimulus checks is not new

As part of the discussion of new stimulus checks, media reports mention the more than 2 million signatures to an online petition on the Change.org platform for recurring checks of $ 2,000.

However, the campaign started more than a year ago by Denver, Colorado resident Stephanie Bonin has not made a dent among Congressional leaders for monthly payments.

