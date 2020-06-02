The country will begin its fifth period of a state of Emergency with 500 more deaths, 6,143 more active patients and a cumulative of 17,538 more positive cases than those registered on March 18 when the first state of emergency began, where the Case record was 34 active positives and two deaths from Covid-19.

However, this time the Dominican Republic shows some indicators that show a trend of epidemiological control of the virus with a positivity rate of 18.49%, a lethality of 2.86% and a rate of occupation of hospital beds of 35.06% of a total of 1,531 monitored nationally.

Months ago, the positivity rate exceeded 34%, the case fatality rate reached close to 6% and the occupation of hospital beds 80%. However, the indicators in the segments with the greatest impact, such as those of being men, the National District, over 60 years of age, and the co-morbidities of hypertension and diabetes, remain the same.

During the periods of declared state of emergency, the Government has established curfews to control mobility, initially from 5:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning and later limited only from 7 : 00 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 5:00 p.m. on Sundays, in addition to purchasing supplies and other tools, avoiding bureaucratic procedures.

First emergency period

The first government declaration of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic was made on March 18 for 25 days, with a response of almost total confinement on the part of the population and the national economic sector. On that occasion, bulletin number one recorded 34 confirmed cases, two deaths, of the positives 28 were in hospital isolation and six in home isolation, 278 people under follow-up and 54 tests had been ruled out.

Second

The second state of emergency (first extension) for 17 days began on April 14, with a population still respecting home confinement and greater social isolation than now. The special bulletin of the National Directorate of Epidemiology number 27 registered 3,614 confirmed cases, 328 new cases, 189 deaths, a case fatality rate of 5.2%, 208 recovered patients and 11,741 samples processed.

Third

Already with a greater presence of people in the streets and with long lines of supermarkets and banks, last May 1st the third period of the state of emergency began with bulletin 44 records of 7,578 confirmed cases, of which 290 new, 326 deaths, a case fatality rate of 4.30%, 1,481 recover two and 30,102 tests performed.

Fourth declaration

On May 18, two days before the first phase of economic and commercial de-escalation began in the country, the fourth period of a state of emergency for 15 days began, with a population tired of confinement and informally almost integrated to the job. On that date, the special epidemiological bulletin registered 13,223 confirmed cases, 498 new cases, 441 deaths, a fatality rate of 3.34%, 6,785 recovered, and 58,357 samples processed.

Fifth: current reality

With the approval of 12 more days, at the end of the current emergency period yesterday and before starting the second phase of economic de-escalation on Wednesday, June 3, the country will begin its fifth period of state of emergency with a population that appears to have The fear of the virus has been lost, breaking the required social distancing very frequently, although with greater awareness of the use of a mask, which is mandatory.

The epidemiological bulletin 74 released yesterday establishes that the country registers 17,572 accumulated confirmed cases, 287 new cases, 502 deaths, with none new in the last 24 hours, 10,893 recovered, 6,177 active cases, 83,444 samples processed, a fatality rate of 2.86 percent and 18.49% positivity.

Fifth period challenges

Achieving increased public awareness of the danger of the virus to ensure that it maintains the required two-meter levels of social distancing and avoiding conglomerates is a key challenge in this fifth period.

FIGURES

Descaled.

Phase three of de-escalation is scheduled for June 17 and the fourth for July 1, when all the country’s economic, commercial, social and political activity is expected to reopen with presidential elections scheduled for July 5.

Under control.

The effectiveness of the measures will prevent further spread of the virus, so that the epidemic does not get out of control and thus guarantee that the health system can continue to respond without reaching the collapse that other countries have had.