Fourth consecutive pole position for ‘El Diablo’ this season

05/29/2021 at 3:57 PM CEST

Nil Banos

Fabio Quartararo in the qualys this season is being sensational. At the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello he added his fourth consecutive pole position of the course. The French Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP practically unbeatable one lap. Also, shooting completely solo. Without any reference ahead of you. Spectacular.

While other drivers worry a little, or a lot, about trying to have someone of reference ahead or to take the wheel in a blatant way, Quartararo does not care. It is very fast on one lap. However you trade it. Today, he showed again that for qualifying Saturdays you always have to count on him to finish the day as poleman in the premier class.

“I don’t know how I did this lap. This morning I told myself that it would be difficult to do it”The French Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP explained as soon as he arrived at the parc fermé. “In my first ‘run’ I saw that I had a lap to be in the first or second row. But I told myself that I had to try to do something else”, indicated ‘El Diablo’. “I honestly think I did my best lap in MotoGP. I’m very happy and ready for tomorrow.”, concluded the ’20’.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

Fourth consecutive pole position for him. Stratospheric.