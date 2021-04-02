Fourteen teams are assured of their presence in the promotion phase to professional football

03/19/2021 at 12:05 CET

The designed restructuring of the categories of Spanish football will make this year 2020-2021 the last in which the Second Division B is played as we have known it since 1977. For this reason, this season the 102 teams that make up the category face several phases of which the first is nearing completion for most of them.

This coming Sunday, March 21, seven of the ten subgroups that make up the Second Division B -all except subgroups 1A, 2A and 3A, which will do so before the end of March- come to an end as regards the first phase with the unanimous goal of finishing in the first three positions. These positions of honor in each of the subgroups mean advancing to the second phase with possibilities of promotion to professional football and, incidentally, be guaranteed and at least to play next season in the RFEF First Division.

This category that will start up in the 2021-2022 season will be made up of 40 teams divided into two groups and will act as an intermediate division between the current Second Division, of a professional nature, and the Second Division RFEF, which will also be born next year.

Of the 40 teams that will be part of the RFEF First Division, 36 of them will come from the present Second Division B and, of them, 26 -all except the 4 that finally ascend to professional football- among those that manage to finish in the first three this first phase is nearing completion.

Well, at this point and after the victory this past Wednesday of Coruxo FC against Racing de Ferrol, there are already 14 teams that have guaranteed that classification that will allow them to fight to get into professional football and assures them at least a place in the First Division RFEF. They are as follows:

Zamora, Burgos, CyD Leonesa, Real Valladolid Promises, Tudelano, Calahorra, Nàstic de Tarragona, UD Ibiza-Eivissa, Villarreal B, Alcoyano, Algeciras, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Badajoz and Extremadura.