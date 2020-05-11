We continue with the video clip fever with great pleasure, be it said. Turn for a band that, although it seems to you a lie, are released today in this house, the Valencian Foursome Artifacts. In recent years, my relationship with its singer and guitarist, Dai Berenguer, has become increasingly closer thanks to his parallel project with 13 Miles, together with Rubén and Jose, but we have never delved into our colleague talks pre- and post-concert about one of the most special groups in the City of Turia, his, having the weight it has and being its main composer and founder. As I always say and repeat to myself, better late than never, especially because if the bug hadn’t locked us up, you would already be possibly enjoying their second studio album, Songs For The Sun (2020), which was going to be published at the end of March, as well as the subsequent review by those who subscribe with the desire and had to taste it.

To open your mouth, here below you have the album cover with that twilight / autumnal atmosphere with those sienna and reddish, giving a reflective character and a certain melancholy to the ‘Quartet of Artifacts’ that these musicians are made and to their still presumable but promising content .

But here we have come today to talk about his latest clip which is nothing other than his ‘Acoustic Version’ of what was to be the first single from the Valencian combo, its title is “Across The river” and it is recorded as it is habitual in the bands in this ‘State of Alarm’, each one in his little house and putting all the passion and desire despite the limited means in instrumentation and sound. The truth is that it sounds luxurious. As for the song itself, “Across The River” was already part of the Artifacts live setlist, that is to say, they have already assimilated it, so its naturalness and ease in the performance can be seen in the generous six minutes it lasts. the topic. In a ‘quasi’ Country Americana key and with a bittersweet atmosphere, Dai (vocals, guitar), Esteban G. (percussion), Xavi M. (guitar, vocals) and Félix M. put us in the pocket with that depth of lyrics , the exotic touch on Esteban’s percussion and that booming Dai voice that modulates over and over and effortlessly hypnotizes us until the song ends.

You must listen / enjoy this !!!…

As ‘Bonus’, I had to give you an electric download and a subsequent mini-interview that the band conducted last summer in the program ‘El matí À Punt’ performing their song “What Do You Know”…