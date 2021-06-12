four years after its announcement comes the spectacular video game based on the film by James Cameron

An E3 conference would not be a proper conference if it did not end with an unexpected surprise, and in the case of Ubisoft Forward this has been presented by the company’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, in the form of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Battlefield: Pandora

Unfortunately, even if we knew of the existence of the project since the beginning of 2017, not too many details given about this new experience set in the cinematographic universe created by James Cameron in 2009, which was already transferred to the video game that same year — quite discreetly, all is said.

What we have been able to enjoy is a trailer with the focus on the action derived from the war between the Na’vi and humans, in which some concrete shots could suggest that the game will be a first-person adventure; although, for the moment, this is only a completely subjective feeling.

‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’, developed with the Snowdrop Engine, coming to PS5, XBOX Series X / S, Stadia and Luna sometime next 2022; probably from the hand of the second film in the franchise, which will be released on December 16 of that same year.