Four-year-old girl falls to the tracks of Metro Line A

MEXICO CITY.- A four-year-old girl fell onto the tracks of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC) and was rescued alive.

The events occurred at the Peñón Viejo station on Line A, where the girl fell between train number 04 and the platform at the time of the dosing of users in the women’s area.

The elements of the police attached to the Metro became aware of the events, as did the train operator, activating the emergency button to prevent the train from advancing.

Immediately, the minor was rescued from the road area, while integral security personnel were required for the review and assessment.

The rescue work lasted 5 minutes, which did not delay the service to users.

The minor was handed over to her mother safe and sound, by the authorities of the Metro Collective Transportation System.

** mca