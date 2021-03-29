Four-year-old British girl is the sensation for singing Selena

Maliya Kabs He is only four years old, but with his innate charisma, he has already managed to conquer social networks. The videos of the girl with her father have caused a great stir not only in the United Kingdom, but throughout the world, as they are the most tender. This time, they again gave something to talk about on TikTok by showing off the talent of ‘Mali’ singing at the top of their lungs two songs by Selena Quintanilla, Bidi bidi bom bom and As the flower . The clip boom was such that even the relatives of the late ‘Queen of Tex Mex’ reacted surprised to have a small fan in the United Kingdom.

© GettyImagesSelena Quintanilla has added a small fan in the UK, it is Maliya Kabs, who has caused a tremendous stir with her performance

How did ‘Mali’ end up singing in Spanish? It turns out that she and her father were recording one of her videos, and the girl told her that she knew several languages, such as Portuguese, Twi (the language of Ghana) and French, as her aunt and mother had taught her. The girl presumed that she not only mastered these languages, but also spoke in Spanish and to prove it, she began to sing Selena’s songs!

The best of all is that, in addition to knowing the lyrics of the contagious songs, ‘Mali’ seems to know what the lyrics of the songs mean, because he put all his heart into his interpretations and even did the odd dance step with His hands, and despite being in his seat seemed to move his feet to the rhythm of Selena.