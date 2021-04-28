Four values ​​to have on the radar of an Ibex 35 in annual highs

According to the behavior of the Ibex 35, despite being trading in peak areas, the truth is that it lacks consistency and, although the banks are not bad, none of the large companies has a clear and forceful buying pressure. This is what Antonio Espín, Investment Strategies analyst, thinks, according to the selective’s graph.

Large values ​​aside, four companies included in the selective stand out due to their upward trend that may be interesting for investors from a technical point of view. However, you have to be extraordinarily selective and bet on clear and forceful values, and forget about a general market trend, because there is none, explains Espín.

To this end, the technical indicators of Investment Strategies perform an orientation task when selecting these values. In this sense, when we speak of a long-term bullish phase, it is determined by the situation of a security that is freely rising, with reduced volatility and volume increasing or stabilizing.

It should be noted that the concept of long-term trend, as a follow-up indicator, is not a leader, it does not anticipate anything, but rather it is a lagging indicator that reacts when the change in trend has already taken place, confirming it. The medium-term moving average (70 sessions) will be above the long-term moving average (200 sessions) in an uptrend, vice versa in a downtrend.

In this sense, moving averages, while linked to chart analysis, are the simplest and most widely used trend-following indicator. Moving averages “smooth” the price curve by damping volatility and providing a clearer view of the direction of prices.

All these companies are in a long-term upward trend: ACS, Almirall, Acerinox and Indra.

Although ACS “has a hard time with the resistance of 29, the range between 29 and 25 accelerates. To get at 26.40, with a stop at 24, would not be doing anything unreasonable because it gives the impression that it will end up breaking the resistance of all 29, “says Espín. The construction company chaired by Florentino Pérez has appreciated 2.04% so far in 2021 and it will be accountable to the market on May 12.

On the other hand, according to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, the stock obtains a score of 7.5. Positive moment for ACS while, on the negative side, the volume is decreasing, as well as the volatility in the medium term, measured according to the amplitude range. Reuters analysts recommend buying the stock and give it a potential of 19.59%.

For its part, according to the Investment Strategies analyst José Antonio Gónzalez, ACS has continued to develop in recent weeks a structure of increasing highs and lows, consolidating above its 40-period simple moving average or medium-term, which allows it to approach the significant resistance of 29.31 / 29.02 euros per share. “In this sense, we can maintain a constructive attitude as long as the price does not violate the support zone located around 24.72 / 24.24 euros per share, an area that is an approximation to its 200-period simple moving average or long term, “he adds.

Secondly, Acerinox, according to the analyst, is a “very strong and bullish” value. He’s at the top of a range in effect since 2006 … 14 years in this range. Antonio Espín recommends keeping the stop at 11. His shares are up 30.62% in the year and, like the rest, they are in a bullish phase.

As shown by the Investment Strategies indicators, Acerinox shows all the technical analysis parameters in positive, except the long-term volume and the long-term amplitude range, which represents volatility. As for the potential, Reuters analysts give it 6.13% and recommend buying.

On the other hand, the extreme overbought on a weekly scale together with a gradual reduction in activity and contracting, in a context that tends to complacency, invites Acerinox to be cautious, especially after the price recently reached resistance at 11.81 euros per share, a level from which it is finding it difficult to continue advancing and which can test the viability of the next projected support from 11,605 / 11,095 euros per share, considers José Antonio González.

Almirall is another interesting name. Reuters gives you a potential of 17.13% recommended to buy. In addition, it has broken a resistance level and, in principle, its long-term trend is bullish with support at 12.20. So far this year, the Catalan pharmaceutical has risen by 17.03%. In terms of technical analysis, EI’s premium indicators give it a score of 9.5, the highest of the four selected values. Volatility is the only parameter that resists it since the amplitude range shows increasing in the long term.

However, according to José Antonio González, Almirall maintains consolidation under its 40-period simple moving average or medium-term, a technical reference that works as a dynamic resistance in recent weeks. Together with a trading volume that gives up positions, the price increases the risk of an attack on its 200-period simple moving average or long-term, as well as the support zone of around 128.6 / 125.2 euros per share.

Indra, for its part, “has a somewhat subdivided behavior and it seems that it wants to change the trend. At the moment, we only have to watch the value”, comments Antonio Espín. The multinational is revalued by 12.32% in 2021. Also with a long-term upward trend, it is the value that obtains the lowest score according to technical indicators, just 5.5. The volume of contracts does not pick up positions but the total moment is positive, both slow and fast. Long-term volatility is increasing, as in the rest of the selected securities.

According to the consensus of Reuters analysts, they recommend buying the security and give it a potential of 21.08%.

