Four “Top Rank on ESPN” Events Confirmed for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in May and June

LAS VEGAS – Boxing Top Rank on ESPN returns for a foursome of fight nights at Las Vegas’ new world-class casino resort, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, owned by JC Hospitality, LLC.

The debut event, on Saturday, May 22 inside The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, features the previously announced undisputed junior welterweight world championship matchup between the WBC / WBO champion. Jose Ramirez and the native son of Scotland, the WBA / IBF champion Josh taylor (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN +, 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT). In a 10-round junior welterweight co-feature, two-time world title challenger Jose “Chon” Zepeda will now face Philadelphia veteran “Hammerin” Hank Lundy.

The action continues three weeks later, on Saturday, June 12, when the undefeated former world featherweight champion Shakur stevenson, from Newark, NJ, faces Namibian contender Jeremiah Nakathila for the WBO interim junior lightweight world title. On Saturday, June 19, the undefeated Japanese monarch Naoya “Monster” Inoue defends his IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles against IBF No. 1 contender, Filipino Michael “Hot and Spicy” Dasmarinas.

The grand finale at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas shows the return of the living legend and former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, who is looking to get back on the winning track against Masayoshi Nakatani in the 12-round main event at lightweight.

Fans will be able to enter the venue for all four fight cards at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. A limited number of Ramirez-Taylor tickets, priced at $ 300, $ 200, $ 100 and $ 50, will go on sale TODAY, May 5 at 12 pm PT, and can be purchased by visiting Etix.com. Ticket information for the last three billboards will be announced soon.

“Las Vegas is synonymous with world boxing championship and we are proud to bring that excitement to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas through our partnership with the celebrated Top Rank, offering our resort guests and boxing fans an unforgettable experience,” he said. Gary Scott, COO of JC Hospitality, LLC, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“Top Rank is honored to debut boxing at the beautiful new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with many of the sport’s biggest stars in sensational fights,” said legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “We started on May 22 with a genuine super fight, a precursor to the great action to come in June.”

June 12

Stevenson vs. Nakathila

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN +, 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

2016 United States Olympic silver medalist Stevenson (15-0, 8 KOs) will lead in Las Vegas for the third time as he seeks to capture a world title in a second weight class. Stevenson, one of the best pound-for-pound talents in the world, is tasked with pushing back Nakathila (21-1, 17 KOs), who has won 10 straight fights by knockout since his only career loss.

19th of June

Inoue vs. Dasmarinas

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN +, 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Japanese star Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) has already cemented his legacy as one of his nation’s great fighters, winning world titles in three weight classes and sporting a 15-0 record with 13 knockouts in championship fights. . He made his Las Vegas debut last October and knocked out Australian contender Jason Moloney with a forehand fastball that became the instant viral knockout. Dasmarinas (30-2-1, 20 KOs) is 12-0-1 since the last loss of his career, a streak that includes a 2018 knockout of three-time European bantamweight champion Karim Guerfi.

June 26th

Lomachenko vs. Nakatani

Broadcasting exclusively on ESPN +, 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

“Loma” is back! The Ukrainian superstar and future Hall of Famer is fighting for the first time since last October’s showdown against Teofimo Lopez for the undisputed lightweight world title. Lomachenko’s return comes against Nakatani (19-1, 13 KOs), a veteran Japanese contender who recently knocked out Felix Verdejo in one of the best fights of 2020. Lomachenko (14-2, 10 KOs) won a pair of medals from Olympic gold before turning pro in 2013, and then went on to win world titles in three weight classes in his first 12 fights. The “pound-for-pound Picasso” will yield roughly five inches in height and six inches of reach to the naturally larger Nakatani.

