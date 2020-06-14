In Mexico, it is estimated that nine out of ten professionals are doing home office as a result of the pandemic

Many companies are in fact considering extending this measure to the rest of the year, and even indefinitely.

The home office can be a complicated format for some people. It is not only complex for companies to develop adequate protection systems. People are also likely to fall asleep during business hours. To this must be added that it is crucial to have the necessary tools for daily activities. But there are even more barriers.

One of the most frustrating for some people is their puppies or pets. Sure, as the CDC points out, having a pet can be beneficial to health. But according to Crawford Thomas, they can be a powerful distraction during business hours. Even more so in home office formats. That is why Sodexo says that a good working environment must be created:

Set rules with your puppy for the home office

One of the biggest challenges for people who work remotely is organization. Others do not have sufficient discipline to divide their work environment from staff. This causes them to end up mixing these activities with each other, without paying particular attention to any of them. When you have a puppy, this risk is much higher and higher.

When you have a pet, you have to play with it, feed it, love it and groom it. It is crucial that people in the home office establish specific rules and schedules to carry out these activities. Perhaps at the beginning the animals will not understand the difference between the two moments. But eventually the puppy will also get used to this new routine.

Keep the work area safe

It is not uncommon for a puppy to want to be with its owner all the time. When you practice home office, this means that there can be an endless number of dangers and risks for both the equipment and the animal. Cables, pens, hardware and other office supplies are a danger to the physical integrity of pets and any document or device.

In this sense, a good practice would be to find a space that will clearly serve as a « home office ». This will not only help people more easily separate their lives from the home office. It will also allow puppies or pets to visually understand that it is a different space from the rest of the home. And, with a little training, they will know not to get close.

Take home office breaks with your puppy

Just like in a regular office environment, it is unhealthy for people to spend working all the time, all day, non-stop. There needs to be small spaces for relaxation and recreation that allow blood to flow and clear the mind of the workload. When you are at home with a puppy, this period can be used much better.

During these breaks it is worth playing for a while and exercising with the puppy. In this way it will not only be a better physical activity than anything that could be done in a regular office. It can also help the pet to get rid of some of the stress and energy it accumulates during the day. Something that will also help less damage.

Concentrate completely on the day

A common mistake in the home office, with or without a puppy, is paying attention to several things at once. This mistake causes people to waste a lot of time on activities that should be simple, but which tend to drag on with distractions. If you have a loved pet aside, of course it will be one more excuse to put off professional earrings.

It is essential that people carry out techniques to reach a higher concentration. For example, buying sound canceling headphones that, along with music, make the home office more productive. Or, prevent the puppy from approaching the workplace for any reason. This will dictate the success of a good day at a distance.

