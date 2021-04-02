Four TikTok Tricks for When You Clean Thoroughly

(Photo: PETER DAZELEY VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Spring is here and the body knows it, especially if you have an allergy: the days are getting longer, the weather is beginning to improve and, it seems, vaccination is going to radically accelerate in the coming months.

If the good mood encourages you to do a general cleaning at home, a source of inspiration that you should know yes or yes is TikTok, where you will find hashtags like #SpringCleaning with brilliant ideas.

Whether leaving the toilet white as when you bought it or cleaning the oven trays with a dishwasher tablet, with these tips you can take advantage of your time at home during Easter, but without getting too tired.

1. Renew the oven racks and trays

The tiktoker @mama_mila_ explains her secret to cleaning the oven racks and trays without spending hours scrubbing: cover the trays and racks with aluminum foil, put them in the bathtub with hot water and one or two dishwasher tablets and let them rest for a couple hours. “There is a chemical reaction between the aluminum foil and the dishwasher tablets that leaves them shiny,” he says.

There are many who have followed his trick and ensure that their trays are like new.

2. Rejuvenate your mattress

If you bought your mattress about 100 years ago (and it smells like a 100 year old mattress), you’re in luck because tiktoker @ lesliezimmerman8 has a very simple solution. Spray white vinegar and baking soda (in that order) on the mattress, wait 15 minutes, and vacuum. In this way, any odor that the mattress may have picked up over time is neutralized.

However, if the mattress is relatively new, this trick may be a waste of time. Natalie Armstrong, Sealy Company Mattress Expert …

