From going out “to celebrate” on May 10, COVID-19 infections could reach up to four thousand next week, which could cause the isolation in the Metropolitan Area to extend even further.

This was explained by the mayor of Guadalajara, Ismael Del Toro, who asked the people of Guadalajara to refrain from going out to celebrate Mother’s Day, remembering that the coronavirus contingency is still active and there is still a high risk of infection.

“We are in the last two weeks of the critical stage of growth of infections and we are going through Mother’s Day. We cannot make a mistake in relaxing the measures this May 10 because that would kick the sanitary restriction measures another 15 more days, ”explained the municipal president.

Due to this situation, Del Toro asked the citizens to continue with the isolation measures “that to this day have given good results”, in addition to reiterating that This weekend the city council will continue to watch that the sanitary restrictions are not broken.

The mayor gave as an example the attendance of the pantheons in Guadalajara: last year more than 100,000 people attended the five pantheons of the municipality, which, according to the rate of infections, could translate into an estimate of around four a thousand infected people, although these 100,000 people could set an example from any other field and it does not only translate to visits to cemeteries.

“Let’s look for different ways to celebrate our mothers, let’s not go to public spaces, that we do not have family reunions, because with this, if and only if we comply, we will already be able to think of an exit route. This is already a last call to all this effort that we do collectively and that is giving the results that will allow us to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it is essential this weekend that we all stick to the agenda that is set of the home receipt. The best way to celebrate Mother’s Day is taking care of your health, “he concluded.

LS

